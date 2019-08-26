UPDATED with testimony from Monday's hearing.
ST. LOUIS — A special prosecutor on Monday denied any conflict of interest in his role overseeing an investigation of Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s complaint that defense lawyers threatened her last year.
"I'll make whatever charging decision based on what I've read from the evidence and the law," special prosecutor Michael Bradley, a retired Boone County judge, said Monday in court.
Bradley was asked to appear before St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison to discuss how his legal career may have brought him in contact with people involved in the investigation of Gardner's claim that she was threatened by lawyers for former Gov. Eric Greitens.
Gardner's lawyers had asked for a public hearing to vet Bradley's appointment, arguing that his tenure in the Missouri Attorney General's Office might make him an unfair pick to oversee the threat investigation. They have questioned Bradley's relationship to former Gov. Jay Nixon, a partner at Dowd Bennett, one of the law firms that represented Greitens last year in two criminal cases.
Bradley worked in the attorney general’s office for more than a decade when Nixon was attorney general. Nixon, elected governor in 2008, appointed Bradley to the bench in 2011.
On Monday, Bradley answered Burlison's questions about Bradley's relationships with Nixon, Burlison, city police investigators, employees of the Circuit Attorney's Office and witnesses in the case. Bradley said he has no personal relationships with anyone involved and has only briefly crossed paths with a few others professionally.
Of the police investigation thus far, Bradley said "I thought they had done a good job." He said he hopes to interview all of the witnesses including Gardner, which likely will extend the investigation into September.
After Monday's hearing, a spokeswoman for Gardner said "we're pleased with the process."
Burlison last week filed an order saying Gardner’s claims of a conflict “are based on bare assertions” that Burlison failed to adequately explore potential conflicts before appointing Bradley as special prosecutor.
The order said Gardner, as an alleged victim and not a party to the case, has no standing to influence the choice of a special prosecutor.
Bradley was selected last month to guide the investigation into Gardner’s claim that members of Greitens’ defense team threatened to destroy Gardner’s political career if she pursued the invasion of privacy case against Greitens.
Gardner dismissed the case against Greitens during jury selection when faced with having to testify about a private investigator, William Don Tisaby, she hired to investigate Greitens. Tisaby was indicted in June on felony counts of perjury and evidence tampering, after a monthslong investigation into his actions.
The Greitens investigation led to a perjury charge, and an allegation that attorneys threatened the circuit attorney. Read about the case
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner dropped an invasion of privacy charge against former Gov. Eric Greitns in May 2018, but investigations into her office and attorneys' behavior during that time continue.
A special prosecutor on Monday denied any conflict of interest in his role overseeing an investigation of Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner…
Special prosecutor costs taxpayers $395,000 so far in perjury probe; nearly half for court fights with St. Louis circuit attorney
early half of the $394,926 a special prosecutor has billed taxpayers so far in a perjury probe into Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's pri…
“I think the whole office was a target, including me,” Gardner said.
A judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate claims that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner was threatened by defense law…
Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner denied any wrongdoing in her prosecution of former Gov. Eric Greitens, her first public statements since …
The special grand jury, empaneled eight months ago to investigate allegations of perjury and other crimes in connection with last year's invas…
William Don Tisaby, the ex-FBI agent indicted on perjury and evidence-tampering charges, is “absolutely 100 percent innocent” and is the targe…
The former FBI agent hand-picked to investigate a criminal invasion-of-privacy case against then-Gov. Eric Greitens has been indicted on seven…
After two top city officials objected to providing nearly $225,000 for additional outside legal fees sought by Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Ga…
City taxpayers are on the hook for lawyers who bill up to $540 an hour to defend the St. Louis circuit attorney in a perjury investigation, co…
The transcript of a six-hour deposition recently obtained by the Post-Dispatch reveals deep questions about Tisaby’s work. Under examination b…
A judge said he believed the Circuit Attorney’s office was “playing games” with a grand jury investigation and would decide whether the top ci…
A St. Louis judge appointed a special prosecutor to assist police looking into perjury claims against a former FBI agent who investigated then…
From Greitens' initial statement to calls for his resignation, read the Post-Dispatch coverage of the governor's affair scandal.
It was largely Gardner’s choice of Tisaby — who was recommended to the office by a former FBI investigator, Gardner’s spokeswoman said — her m…