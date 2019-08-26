ST. LOUIS - A special prosecutor investigating Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s complaint that defense lawyers for former Gov. Eric Greitens threatened her last year may testify Monday in a St. Louis courtroom about potential conflicts of interest.
Special prosecutor Michael Bradley, a retired Boone County judge, has been asked to appear at 11 a.m. before St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, and may be asked to answer questions about his work in the Missouri Attorney General’s office. Gardner’s lawyers have said his tenure in the office could make him an unfair pick to oversee the threat investigation.
Gardner’s lawyers have said potential conflicts include Bradley’s relationship to former Gov. Jay Nixon, a partner at Dowd Bennett, one of the law firms that represented Greitens last year in two criminal cases against Greitens. Bradley worked in the attorney general’s office from 1995-2004 and 2005-2009 when Nixon was attorney general. Nixon, elected governor in 2008, appointed Bradley to the bench in 2011.
Burlison last week filed an order saying Gardner’s claims of a conflict “are based on bare assertions” that Burlison failed to adequately explore potential conflicts before appointing Bradley as special prosecutor.
Burlison’s order said Gardner, as an alleged victim and not a party to the case, has no standing to influence the choice of a special prosecutor.
One issue likely to be raised Monday is whether two of Gardner’s private, out-of-state lawyers have received Missouri Supreme Court approval to practice law in the state.
Bradley was selected last month to guide the investigation into Gardner’s claim that members of Greitens’ defense team threatened to destroy Gardner’s political career if she pursued the invasion of privacy case against Greitens.
Gardner dismissed the case against Greitens during jury selection when faced with having to testify about a private investigator, William Don Tisaby, she hired to investigate Greitens. Tisaby was indicted in June on felony counts of perjury and evidence tampering, after a monthslong investigation into his actions.