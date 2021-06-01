Special prosecutors want off perjury case against ex-FBI agent who investigated Greitens

ST. LOUIS — The special prosecutors handling the perjury and evidence tampering case against a former FBI agent tapped to investigate then-Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018 are seeking to withdraw from the case.

Gerard "Jerry" Carmody filed a motion Friday to withdraw from the case against William Don Tisaby, who was indicted in 2019 on charges of lying in a deposition in March 2018 in the run-up to the invasion of privacy case against Greitens.

In a statement Tuesday, Carmody said, "We have other pressing matters currently scheduled in the coming months and they all need substantial attention. It has been a privilege to serve as the special prosecutor and I regret that I cannot try this case as I had hoped."

Tisaby, 68, was hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner to investigate Greitens. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.