Special prosecutors want off perjury case against ex-FBI agent who investigated Greitens

ST. LOUIS — The special prosecutors handling the perjury and evidence tampering case against a former FBI agent tapped to investigate then-Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018 are seeking to withdraw from the case.
Gerard "Jerry" Carmody filed a motion Friday to withdraw from the case against William Don Tisaby, who was indicted in 2019 on charges of lying in a deposition in March 2018 in the run-up to the invasion of privacy case against Greitens.
In a statement Tuesday, Carmody said, "We have other pressing matters currently scheduled in the coming months and they all need substantial attention. It has been a privilege to serve as the special prosecutor and I regret that I cannot try this case as I had hoped."
Tisaby, 68, was hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner to investigate Greitens. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Carmody, along with his adult children Patrick and Ryann Carmody — lawyers in their father's firm — were appointed the case almost three years ago to lead a grand jury investigation into Tisaby and Gardner's office. Another lawyer in the firm, Ryan Prsha, also has worked on the case.
Tisaby’s case had been set for trial in March 2020 but has been on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The case before Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach has not received a new trial date.
Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer has not yet appointed a successor to take over the case.
Tisaby's lawyer could not be reached for comment.