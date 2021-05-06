 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Speeding driver caused fatal crash in Shrewsbury, charges say
0 comments

Speeding driver caused fatal crash in Shrewsbury, charges say

{{featured_button_text}}
Speeding

Speeding

 123rf

SHREWSBURY — A Shrewsbury teen was charged Wednesday in a deadly crash in October.

William Jones-Napper, 18, of the 7600 block of Ravensridge Road in Shrewsbury, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Jones-Napper was speeding in a Nissan Rogue and passing cars about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 on Watson Road west of Mackenzie Road when he crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a Toyota Corolla driven by Lucious Covington, police and charges say. 

Covington, 66, of the 1000 block of Hornsby Avenue in St. Louis, died at the scene, police said. A woman in his car was seriously injured.

"The whole crash is captured on video showing the defendant pass multiple cars while driving at a high rate of speed," Shrewsbury Officer Michael Devine wrote in a probable cause statement.

Police did not have information on Jones-Napper's speed at the time of the crash but said he exceeded the posted 40 mph on the stretch of Watson Road where the crash occurred.

Bail information for Jones-Napper was not available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories May 5, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports