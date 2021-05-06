Speeding driver caused fatal crash in Shrewsbury, charges say

SHREWSBURY — A Shrewsbury teen was charged Wednesday in a deadly crash in October.

William Jones-Napper, 18, of the 7600 block of Ravensridge Road in Shrewsbury, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Jones-Napper was speeding in a Nissan Rogue and passing cars about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 on Watson Road west of Mackenzie Road when he crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a Toyota Corolla driven by Lucious Covington, police and charges say.

Covington, 66, of the 1000 block of Hornsby Avenue in St. Louis, died at the scene, police said. A woman in his car was seriously injured.

"The whole crash is captured on video showing the defendant pass multiple cars while driving at a high rate of speed," Shrewsbury Officer Michael Devine wrote in a probable cause statement.

Police did not have information on Jones-Napper's speed at the time of the crash but said he exceeded the posted 40 mph on the stretch of Watson Road where the crash occurred.

Bail information for Jones-Napper was not available.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.