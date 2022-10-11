Spike in St. Louis-area pedestrian deaths puts Missouri near record pace

ST. LOUIS — Four pedestrians have been hit and killed by vehicles in the St. Louis area since Sunday, putting Missouri near a record pace for pedestrians killed this year.

One woman was run over on a sidewalk in Overland. Another was struck near a police precinct in Jennings. A third was killed while standing on a street in south St. Louis. The latest, a man, was found early Tuesday lying on St. Charles Rock Road.

Two involved hit-and-run drivers. One stayed on the scene to help, and another was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Those deaths added to what was already a grim trend in Missouri.

In 2020, the state set a new record for pedestrian deaths, with 128. By Oct. 9 of that year, it had recorded 92.

This year, as of Sunday, 87 pedestrians have been killed statewide — not including the four killed since then.

The St. Louis region alone has 37 pedestrian deaths this year. The region includes St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County and Franklin County, said Tara Van Loo, pedestrian program manager for Missouri's Highway Safety and Traffic Division.

As overall traffic deaths surged in 2020, analysts blamed the pandemic, with more speeders, impaired drivers and inattention behind the wheel, coupled with less traffic enforcement.

State investigators cite driver impairment, failure to yield and driver inattention as the most common contributing factors, Van Loo said. The state's public safety campaign focuses on driver behavior, urging motorists to slow down and move over if they see a pedestrian along a road or highway.

But some pedestrians are making bad choices too. Some were killed wandering onto roads while intoxicated — about one in five, according to one statewide statistic. Some pedestrians might be suicidal, though exact numbers aren't available.

The state Highway Patrol keeps a list of what the pedestrians were believed to be doing when they were hit. That list includes crossing in a marked crosswalk, crossing without a traffic signal, playing in traffic, walking or running in traffic, standing or lying in the road and pushing a disabled vehicle.

Many pedestrians who died weren't paying attention either, and Van Loo has some simple advice for people trying to cross a street.

"Keep your head up," Van Loo said. "Don't be playing on your phone. Make sure the driver sees you. Kinda do a little wave, that kind of thing, to make sure we're all being careful."

In just 33 hours from Sunday to Tuesday, these were the four incidents where pedestrians were killed here:

• An unidentified woman was struck just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Gravois Avenue, in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood. Police said they don't know if she was standing in the parking lane or a traffic lane when she was struck. Police are still searching for the driver of a red sedan.

• A woman died at a hospital after she was found lying in the street just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at Jennings Station Road and Florence Place, on the same block as the police precinct station in Jennings. The man whose car hit the woman stayed at the scene and tried to help her until paramedics arrived, police said. Police haven't released the woman's name or the circumstances that led to her death.

• Kristin L. Freebersyser, 34, of Maryland Heights, was on a sidewalk in Overland about 8:30 p.m. Monday when a Mercedes Benz veered off Woodson Road, near Tennyson Road, hit three parked pickup trucks and then struck Freebersyser. Police arrested the driver, but prosecutors asked for more investigation before filing any charges.

• Police found a man lying in the road about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday at St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. He died at a hospital. St. Louis County police said he was killed by a hit-and-run driver. Police haven't released the man's name or a description of the vehicle that hit the man.

In 2020, during its record year, Missouri ranked 17th in the country for pedestrian fatalities, with a rate of 2.08 pedestrians killed per 100,000 people. The highest per capita rate that year was New Mexico with 3.75. Nationwide, 18 pedestrians were killed a day that year.

Aside from education and enforcement, advocates trying to reduce pedestrian deaths say sidewalk construction and better street lighting are some countermeasures. A report by the Governors Highway Safety Association said "pedestrian refuge islands" can improve pedestrian safety. The islands are in medians of two-way streets and allow pedestrians to cross in two stages. Single-lane roundabouts also substantially improve pedestrian safety compared to comparable intersections with traffic lights, the report said.

Last week, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said she wants to put at least $40 million in federal aid toward a city-wide approach to making streets safer, including traffic-slowing measures on major streets such as Jefferson Avenue and Kingshighway.

Jones’ announcement came amid growing angst about safety on city streets, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. At least 13 pedestrians or cyclists have been killed so far this year in the city, including a pedestrian and a cyclist around the South Grand Boulevard business district and two pedestrians outside the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Department of Transportation declined to comment on the deaths until the department had time to "thoroughly review" the police reports.

Kelsey Landis of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.