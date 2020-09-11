Sports agent from Ladue loses lawsuit against Robert Griffin III

ST. LOUIS • A sports agent from Ladue waited too long to sue Baltimore Raven backup quarterback Robert Griffin III over hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid commissions, a federal judge in St. Louis ruled this week.

Ben Dogra sued Griffin last year, claiming he was owed for his share of marketing and endorsement deals from 2014-2016, deals that he negotiated on behalf of Griffin.

But on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark said a dispute between Dogra and his former employer, international sports and talent agency CAA Sports, and a reluctance of either Dogra or CAA to sue Griffin, meant Dogra had delayed the suit past the two-year statute of limitations that applied in the case.

After CAA fired Dogra in November 2014, they arbitrated a series of disputes over the money owed Dogra, Clark wrote, including nearly $600,000 in marketing commissions.