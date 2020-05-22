You are the owner of this article.
Sports agents squabble over former St. Louis Cardinals player's contract
ST. LOUIS — A St. Charles sports agent is suing a former partner in a dispute over their share of a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher's salary in Japan.

Platinum Sports and Entertainment Management, of St. Charles, sued Pierce and Associates and Steve Pierce of Arizona in April in St. Charles County Circuit Court. Pierce and his firm filed a motion in federal court in St. Louis Thursday seeking to move the case there.

The suit says the two agencies entered into a contract in 2011 to represent Brandon Dickson, and that the contract renewed automatically each year.

The lawsuit says Pierce or his company terminated the joint venture without giving proper notice, and that the St. Charles firm is now owed $60,000 for its share of Dickson's $2 million 2020 contract, plus a share of his performance bonus.

Pierce's lawyers did not immediately return an email seeking comment Friday.

Dickson, now 35, played for the Cardinals and the Memphis Redbirds at various times from 2010-2012. He currently pitches for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan.

