Springfield, Mo., man killed in jet truck explosion at Michigan air show

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Springfield, Mo., man has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance Saturday at a southwestern Michigan air show, officials said.

Chris Darnell, 40, was driving the Shockwave Jet Truck down a runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport when the explosion occurred, air show spokeswoman Suze Gusching told the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1:10 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, and the rest of the day’s performances were canceled.

The truck is powered by two jet engines and reaches speeds of more than 350 mph, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises.

A post on the Shockwave Jet Truck Facebook page by owner Neal Darnell, Chris’ father, attributed the explosion to a mechanical failure.

Chris Darnell graduated from Missouri State University. He also owned a truck accessory company called 4 Wheel Customs.