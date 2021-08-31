 Skip to main content
Square temporarily closes downtown offices after fatal shooting in homeless encampment
Square temporarily closes downtown offices after fatal shooting in homeless encampment

Tent camp on Interco Plaza still standing

Stacey Johnson of the Downtown STL Clean Team picks up trash along the sidewalk and street outside a downtown homeless encampment in Interco Plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Signs were placed throughout the camp announcing its closure on Monday, yet numerous tents and people remained on Tuesday between the new offices of Square and St. Patrick Center. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Square Inc. confirmed Tuesday that its offices in downtown St. Louis were temporarily closed after a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment nearby.

Police found an unidentified man who had been shot and killed around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Interco Plaza, which sits at the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

In response, Square opted to close its offices Monday and again on Tuesday. 

The plaza is mostly owned by the city and sits just north of the homeless services provider St. Patrick Center.

The encampment there drew attention in July when Square moved hundreds of employees to its new office at 900 North Tucker Boulevard and the city placed canvas-covered fencing around the area. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones pledged to work to remove the encampment by early September

Amanda Laumeyer, senior director of development at St. Patrick Center, said the encampment quickly became a concern for homeless advocates and for the people who lived there. 

"There's no services, it's not dignified, not clean," she said. "It's not safe." 

Signs appeared at the plaza in early August telling people to relocate to a temporary shelter run by the St. Patrick Center in a warehouse owned by the StarWood Group a few blocks away. That shelter hit capacity "very quickly," said a spokesman for Jones' office. 

Roughly a dozen tents remained on the plaza Tuesday morning. Police had not identified the man who was shot nor the person suspected of shooting him. 

The Chat Room: Will federal mandate improve vaccination rate at nursing homes?

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

