Square temporarily closes downtown offices after fatal shooting in homeless encampment

ST. LOUIS — Square Inc. confirmed Tuesday that its offices in downtown St. Louis were temporarily closed after a fatal shooting at a homeless encampment nearby.

Police found an unidentified man who had been shot and killed around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Interco Plaza, which sits at the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

In response, Square opted to close its offices Monday and again on Tuesday.

The plaza is mostly owned by the city and sits just north of the homeless services provider St. Patrick Center.

The encampment there drew attention in July when Square moved hundreds of employees to its new office at 900 North Tucker Boulevard and the city placed canvas-covered fencing around the area. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones pledged to work to remove the encampment by early September.

Amanda Laumeyer, senior director of development at St. Patrick Center, said the encampment quickly became a concern for homeless advocates and for the people who lived there.