LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A St. Ann man drowned last month while swimming in the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri.
Karl L. Taylor, 56, was killed while swimming in the Big Niangua section of the lake the afternoon of Aug. 17, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Taylor was swimming near anchored boats when he went under the water and did not resurface, according to the patrol.
Taylor was a second-generation jeweler. He had a wife, two children, two step-children and three grandkids, according to his obituary.