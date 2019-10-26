Team up with us for 99¢

UNIVERSITY CITY — Prosecutors have charged a St. Ann resident in Monday’s fatal shooting of a man in University City.

De’ronte E. McDaniels, 21, of the 3500 block of Theresa Avenue, was charged Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities say he was with two other men who approached David Anderson, 19, about 3:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kingsland Avenue. McDaniels and at least one of the men he showed up with opened fire, killing Anderson. Anderson was found in the back yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Court documents give no details about what led to the killing.

McDaniels has a 2015 conviction in St. Louis Circuit Court of unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

McDaniels was being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $1 million cash-only bail.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Joel Currier • 314-340-8132

@joelcurrier on Twitter

jcurrier@post-dispatch.com