UNIVERSITY CITY — Prosecutors have charged a St. Ann resident in Monday’s fatal shooting of a man in University City.
De’ronte E. McDaniels, 21, of the 3500 block of Theresa Avenue, was charged Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Authorities say he was with two other men who approached David Anderson, 19, about 3:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kingsland Avenue. McDaniels and at least one of the men he showed up with opened fire, killing Anderson. Anderson was found in the back yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.
Court documents give no details about what led to the killing.
McDaniels has a 2015 conviction in St. Louis Circuit Court of unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.
McDaniels was being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $1 million cash-only bail.