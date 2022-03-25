St. Ann man charged with wielding knife, shouting about Mexicans, prosecutors said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from St. Ann is charged with threatening a child with a knife while shouting he wanted to kill Mexicans for blocking his driveway.
St. Louis County prosecutors said 37-year-old David Lavin left his house on St. Ambrose Lane in St. Ann on March 24, crossed the street and yelled.
A 12-year-old Hispanic boy saw Lavin tugging at a knife tucked in his belt, ran to a car, got in and locked the doors, prosecutors said in a statement released Friday.
When St. Ann police arrived, Lavin continued yelling about wanting to kill Mexicans for blocking his driveway, prosecutors said.
Lavin is charged with unlawful use of a weapon motivated by discrimination, a class D felony. Lavin did not have an attorney listed in court records.
The court set bond at $75,000.