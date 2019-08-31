ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police said Saturday they are investigating the death of a St. Ann man, three days after Overland police officers used a stun gun on him.
Willie Sample, 39, of the 3700 block of Geraldine Avenue in St. Ann, died Friday at a hospital, police said.
About 5 p.m. Tuesday, Overland police arrested Sample after finding him trespassing in back yards near Midland Boulevard and Tennyson Avenue, police said.
Sample struggled with officers, broke free and tried to attack the officers, police said. He hopped into the car of a woman he did not know before police caught up to him, fired a Taser at him and arrested him. Officers suffered scrapes and bruises during the struggle.
After taking Sample to the Overland police station, 2410 Goodale Avenue, officers continued to struggle with him, police said. Sample was subdued but suffered what police described as a "medical event."
Authorities conducted an autopsy Saturday but were unable to determine Sample's cause of death. Police said there were "no signs of trauma or injury that would result in serious physical injury or death."