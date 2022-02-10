St. Ann man lured carjacking victims with dating app, feds say

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors say a man from St. Ann used a dating app to commit two carjackings in various locations in St. Louis County in December and also shot a convenience store clerk during a separate robbery.

Prosecutors say James Furlow, 18, used the app to arrange a meeting with the driver of a 2017 Kia Sorrento on Dec. 26, and then pointed a gun at the driver and demanded that he get out of the car.

Later that same day, Furlow fired shots at an ATM while he and an accomplice were trying to steal from a bank, prosecutors said, and then the pair robbed a Quick Mart.

Furlow shot the clerk in the mouth during the robbery, they said.

On Dec. 30, Furlow arranged another meeting via the dating app, and carjacked the driver of a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan at gunpoint. Police spotted the stolen Tiguan and chased Furlow, eventually finding him hiding in a basement with a 9mm pistol and the Tiguan's keys in his pocket.

Furlow was indicted Wednesday on two carjacking charges, three gun charges and a robbery charge, which together carry a mandatory minimum of 24 years in prison if he's convicted.

No defense lawyer is listed in Furlow's federal case.

