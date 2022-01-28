 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Ann man sentenced to 110 years for molesting child

CLAYTON — A St. Ann man convicted last month of multiple charges of sexually abusing a girl was sentenced Friday to 110 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker sentenced Adam Craft, 37, to prison for multiple sex crimes against the girl from 2017 to 2019.

A jury last month found Craft, of the 11000 block of St. Pius Lane, guilty of statutory rape, four counts of statutory sodomy, child molestation and sexual misconduct involving a child. The jury acquitted him of one count of sodomy.

Charges filed against Craft in 2019 said he molested the child beginning when she was nine between 2016 and 2019.

Adam Craft

Adam Craft was convicted Dec. 2, 2021, of multiple sex charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The jury recommended up to 129 years in prison.

