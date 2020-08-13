St. Ann police officer indicted on federal charge, accused of kicking defenseless suspect

ST. LOUIS — The head of the St. Ann police detective bureau faces a federal charge alleging that he kicked a defenseless person during an arrest in April 2019.
Ellis Brown III appeared in court Thursday via a video call to plead not guilty to the charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. He was released on bond with conditions that he surrender all firearms and not leave the state.
He was charged last week following an FBI investigation into an April 9, 2019, arrest of a person identified in court documents only as S.K.
Brown is accused of using unreasonable force by repeatedly kicking the person, who was "compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone," according to the indictment.
"When making an arrest, a police officer is given the authority to use only the level of force necessary," FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn said in a statement Thursday, adding that Brown is accused of using unnecessary force.
Brown has a series of misconduct allegations in his past.
He was hired by St. Ann police in February 2017, a month after leaving St. Louis police amid a state disciplinary investigation into his handling of a crash in the Central West End.
Brown and his partner were accused in state records of failing to report the September 2016 crash or render aid when a driver they were tailing lost control of her car and hit a light pole, causing a fire that engulfed the vehicle.
The woman in the crash was not seriously injured, according to St. Louis police. Brown and his partner were also accused of later lying on reports to account for their time that night, according to disciplinary records from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Brown denied the misconduct in court filings, but state officials placed his police license on probation.
Brown also was one of two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 25-year-old Kajieme Powell after they were called to investigate reports of Powell stealing an energy drink and snacks from a market. The death came 10 days after Michael Brown was fatally shot in Ferguson, and prompted protests of its own with critics claiming the officers should have been able to subdue Powell without using deadly force.
The Circuit Attorney's Office declined to charge either officer, finding that they could argue a reasonable fear for their lives when Powell approached them with a knife. Powell's family sued the officers and the city in 2017 and litigation is ongoing.
Brown later drew attention again when multiple criminal cases connected to his St. Louis police investigations were thrown out of court. Lawyers found he had submitted nearly identical language on at least 19 search warrant applications. In each, he said a tip and stakeout indicated drug sales in a home.
Brown has been promoted through the ranks at St. Ann police and was involved in a number of high-profile investigations, including filing the arrest warrants for the men charged last year with killing North County Police Cooperative officer Michael Langsdorf.
Brown's defense attorney and St. Ann police Chief Aaron Jimenez did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.