St. Ann police officer injured during pursuit of stolen car

ST. ANN — A St. Ann police officer was injured pursuing a stolen car Tuesday night, police said at a news conference.
The officer was scheduled for surgery, according to Lt. Col. Charles Thal of the St. Ann Police Department, but the officer did not have life-threatening injuries.
At 8:45 p.m., an officer pulled over a stolen vehicle, Thal said. After the officer got out of his car, the stolen vehicle backed into the police car, then drove away, but not before police put a tracking device on it.
Officers then called for backup, and one officer who responded nearly collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Adie Road and Lee Lane.
That officer's car swerved and hit a telephone pole to avoid hitting the vehicle in the intersection.
Thal said he did not know if the suspects were in custody, but the stolen car had been abandoned in a field and canines were searching the area.
The injured officer is a five-year-veteran, but his name has not been released because all of his family had not been notified.
"It's amazing. He's a tough guy," said Thal.