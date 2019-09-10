Subscribe for 99¢
St. Ann police officer injured during pursuit of stolen car

The scene of an accident where a St. Ann police officer crashed into a telephone pole while responding to another crash involving a police vehicle and a stolen car on Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019, at Adie Road and Lee Lane, close to Northwest Plaza. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. ANN — A St. Ann police officer was injured pursuing a stolen car Tuesday night, police said at a news conference. 

The officer was scheduled for surgery, according to Lt. Col. Charles Thal of the St. Ann Police Department, but the officer did not have life-threatening injuries. 

At 8:45 p.m., an officer pulled over a stolen vehicle, Thal said. After the officer got out of his car, the stolen vehicle backed into the police car, then drove away, but not before police put a tracking device on it.

Officers then called for backup, and one officer who responded nearly collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Adie Road and Lee Lane.

That officer's car swerved and hit a telephone pole to avoid hitting the vehicle in the intersection. 

Thal said he did not know if the suspects were in custody, but the stolen car had been abandoned in a field and canines were searching the area. 

The injured officer is a five-year-veteran, but his name has not been released because all of his family had not been notified. 

"It's amazing. He's a tough guy," said Thal. 

