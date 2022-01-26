St. Charles business owner gets 3 years on tax charges

Gary D. Primm Jr. owned and operated United Auto Defense LLC, which had taxable income in excess of $620,000 in 2014. Primm failed to file an income tax return for the company, prosecutors said. In total, he received over $1 million in income from the company in 2014 and 2015, but did not pay any personal income taxes on it, they said. He also filed false forms with the IRS and diverted company money into another account to dodge taxes, they said.