St. Charles businessman failed to report income, feds say
St. Charles businessman failed to report income, feds say

ST. CHARLES — A business owner from St. Charles was indicted in federal court this week and accused of failing to report more than $1 million in income on his federal income tax returns.

Ramsey G. Windsor, owner of the mass mailing company STM LLC, failed to report $350,000 in income for tax year 2013 and $686,000 for tax year 2014, resulting in a total tax loss of $300,000, according to his indictment. Windsor deposited receipts from his biggest business client into his personal bank account, later transferred the money to his business account and described it as "loans" or "owner loans," the indictment said.

Windsor declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

The indictment on two counts of aiding in the preparation of false tax returns occurred Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

