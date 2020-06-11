St. Charles County agrees to pay $325,000 over jail inmate attack

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The county has agreed to pay $325,000 to a former jail inmate to settle his claims that he was attacked by another inmate and given inadequate medical care for his injuries.

James L. Falke originally sued the county, court officials, a guard and a nurse in U.S. District Court in St. Louis last year, claiming that he was placed in a cell with an inmate after the pair fought the day before. Falke's attacker slammed Falke's head against a concrete wall, causing difficulty breathing and head, neck and back injuries, the suit said.

Falke was given a pain reliever and placed in solitary confinement for five days before he was taken to the hospital for surgery for a collapsed lung, Falke's attorney, J.C. Pleban, told the Post-Dispatch last year. He was returned to the jail a few days later.

Falke's lawyers dismissed the case Thursday. As part of the settlement, neither side admitted wrongdoing.