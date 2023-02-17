A vehicle carrying six teenagers crashed early Friday, killing a 16-year-old girl and injuring five others who were thrown from the vehicle, authorities said.

The crash was at about 1:30 a.m. Friday at Highway B at New Town Boulevard, in unincorporated St. Charles County.

Cpl. Barry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department said none of the six teens was wearing a seat belt.

Bayles said the girl died at the scene, and the five others were taken to trauma centers in St. Louis city or St. Louis County. He did not have immediate details on their medical conditions.

They were between the ages of 14 and 16.

Bayles said the crash involved only the one vehicle, a Ford. The Police Department's crash-investigation unit is still trying to determine what led to the crash.

"They lost control and it appeared that all of them were ejected," Bayles said. "I don't know where they were coming from or where they were going."

