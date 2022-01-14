St. Charles County farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, authorities say

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Charles County farmer died Friday morning after falling in a grain bin and becoming trapped, authorities said.

Authorities said first responders recovered Paul Hepperman's body from a grain bin on his property at 605 Mexico Road.

The Hepperman farm is in unincorporated St. Charles County north of Wentzville near Flint Hill Elementary School.

Hepperman, 75, apparently fell into the bin while trying to unclog it, said Capt. Dave Tiefenbrunn of the St. Charles County Police Department. The hunters knocked on the door of the home on the property, alerted the man's wife and called authorities.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tiefenbrunn said he was told Hepperman for years had donated grain to the St. Theodore Parish in Flint Hill. No one from the church was immediately available Friday.

According to a March 2021 report from Purdue University, there were at least 35 grain bin deaths in the United States in 2020, an 8% decrease from 2019 but still above the annual average of 31. The report said Illinois had the most grain bin entrapment deaths in 2020 of any U.S. state.

