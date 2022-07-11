St. Charles County girl swimming in Table Rock Lake hit, killed by pontoon boat

A 15-year-old girl from O'Fallon, Missouri, was hit by a boat and killed Sunday while she swam in Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri, authorities said.

A boy, 16, from the Ballwin area was also struck by the boat but suffered minor injuries.

The patrol didn't release the name of the girl who died.

The boy and girl were swimming at Breezy Point on the lake when a pontoon boat hit them about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. A 62-year-old man from O'Fallon was driving the boat, a 2022 Regency Tri-Toon. After hitting the teens, the boat then struck a rock bluff, the patrol said.

Taney County coroner Tony Mullen pronounced the girl dead at the scene. The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Branson.

The coroner's office declined comment Monday.