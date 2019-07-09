ST. LOUIS • St. Charles County Jail staff changed an inmate's blood pressure medication less than a week before he died of a stroke, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.
Steven L. Algire died at a hospital July 12, 2016, after suffering a stroke in the St. Charles County Jail six days earlier, the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis says. Algire died a day before his 44th birthday, public records show.
The lawsuit, filed by Algire's father, Michael Terrill of Indianapolis, seeks more than $7 million in damages. It names St. Charles city and county, the sheriff's department, jail, the former jail director and 10 unnamed jail staffers as defendants.
A St. Charles County spokeswoman said the county "has not been served and until they have had an opportunity to fully review the suit, they are unable to comment." A St. Charles city spokeswoman could not be reached.
Terrill's suit claims his son had been held in the jail for a year awaiting trial on unspecified charges and had shown symptoms consistent with stroke before he was found unresponsive July 6. Sometime before he was found, the jail "needlessly and unnecessarily changed Steve's medication for his high blood pressure" and "needlessly delayed transfer to a medical facility," the suit says.
After he was hospitalized and before his death, prosecutors dismissed charges against Algire, the suit says.