St. Charles County judge opts for life term instead of death sentence for ex-sheriff's deputy

ST. CHARLES — Rejecting a jury's recommended death sentence, a St. Charles County judge instead has ordered a former Dent County sheriff's deputy to serve the rest of his life in prison.

Marvin Rice

Mug shot of Marvin Rice.

Marvin Rice, 54, was convicted in 2017 of murdering the mother of his child in 2011. 

A St. Charles County jury in April returned a death sentence for the murder of Annette Durham, 32. On Monday, Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan instead ordered Dent to serve a life sentence without parole.

Rice is set to be retried in the killing of Durham's boyfriend, Steven Strotkamp, 39, in January. Rice was previously sentenced to life in prison for Strotkamp's death but the Missouri Supreme Court overturned the case and ordered a new trial.

Rice's cases were moved to St. Charles County from Dent County because of pre-trial publicity.

+1 
Marvin Rice

Marvin Rice, of Dent County, will get a new trial in the death of a man he was accused of murdering and a new sentencing hearing in the murder of his ex-girlfriend.
