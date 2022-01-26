 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Charles County jury convicts man in killing behind Main Street bar

ST. CHARLES — A Bel-Ridge man will serve life in prison without parole after a jury Wednesday found him guilty of murdering a man in 2020 during an encounter in a parking lot behind a bar on Main Street in St. Charles.

The jury found Marcell Foster, 27, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 26, 2020, shooting of LaRico Martin behind Lloyd & Harry's Bar and Grill in the 200 block of North Main Street.

Martin, 32, was shot in the neck pronounced dead of his wounds Jan. 2, 2021.

Charges said a passerby alerted police to a disturbance behind Lloyd's and that two officers on patrol responded. Police said one of the officers saw Foster holding a black pistol in his hand, point it and fire several times at Martin.

Police said they recovered a loaded .40-caliber pistol and six spent shell casings at the shooting scene.

Foster's lawyer argued Foster was defending himself and a relative at the time. Foster told police Martin had attacked Foster's relative before Foster shot him.

Foster's sentencing is set for April 11 before Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan. He will be sentenced to life in prison without parole, the mandatory term for first-degree murder when prosecutors don't seek the death penalty.

