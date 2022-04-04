St. Charles County jury recommends death sentence for Missouri sheriff's deputy

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles County jury has recommended a death sentence for a former Dent County sheriff's deputy convicted of murdering a woman in 2017.

The jury late Friday night returned a death sentence for 54-year-old Marvin D. Rice, who was convicted of murdering Annette Durham, 32. Durham, who was killed in 2011, was the mother of his child.

A sentencing hearing before Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan is set for May 23.

A judge in 2017 sentenced Rice to death after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. The Missouri Supreme Court later affirmed the conviction but ordered a new sentencing trial, held last week.

Rice was also sentenced in 2017 to life in prison for second-degree murder in the killing of Durham's boyfriend, Steven Strotkamp, 39, but the Missouri Supreme Court in 2019 overturned that case and ordered a new trial.

Rice's first trial was moved to St. Charles County from Dent County because of the publicity attached to the case, and because of Rice’s former job there.

The fatal shootings stemmed from a custody dispute between Rice and Durham over their son, who was conceived during an affair Rice had while he was a Dent County sheriff’s deputy.

The son was born while Durham was serving a prison sentence.

