St. Charles County man accused of stealing multiple vehicles, lawn mowers

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — St. Charles County prosecutors this week charged an O'Fallon, Missouri, man in three separate cases with stealing a Jeep, trucks, lawn mowers and landscaping equipment over the course of about three weeks in St. Charles County.

Brandon K. Gee, 32, faces two counts of stealing items worth $25,000 or more, three counts of stealing items worth $750 or more and one count of motor vehicle theft in a county that recently announced a plan to crack down on auto thefts following a surge in such cases.

Police believe the first theft came April 23 when the St. Charles County Police Department responded to the St. Andrews Mini Mart for a report of two stolen U-Haul trucks.

Video surveillance footage showed a "white male with the same characteristics as Brandon Gee" walking into the mini mart and grabbing two sets of keys off the wall and walking out, according to court documents.

On May 2, police say Gee went to Four Seasons Landscaping on Laura Hill Road in St. Peters and stole a Ford F-450 full of lawn and landscaping tools.