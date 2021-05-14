St. Charles County man accused of stealing multiple vehicles, lawn mowers

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — St. Charles County prosecutors this week charged an O'Fallon, Missouri, man in three separate cases with stealing a Jeep, trucks, lawn mowers and landscaping equipment over the course of about three weeks in St. Charles County.
Brandon K. Gee, 32, faces two counts of stealing items worth $25,000 or more, three counts of stealing items worth $750 or more and one count of motor vehicle theft in a county that recently announced a plan to crack down on auto thefts following a surge in such cases.
Police believe the first theft came April 23 when the St. Charles County Police Department responded to the St. Andrews Mini Mart for a report of two stolen U-Haul trucks.
Video surveillance footage showed a "white male with the same characteristics as Brandon Gee" walking into the mini mart and grabbing two sets of keys off the wall and walking out, according to court documents.
On May 2, police say Gee went to Four Seasons Landscaping on Laura Hill Road in St. Peters and stole a Ford F-450 full of lawn and landscaping tools.
St. Peters police investigated another case four days later in which Gee was seen on surveillance video breaking into a U-Haul location, hitching his truck to a flatbed trailer carrying three commercial lawn mowers and driving away, authorities said.
A police officer then appeared and Gee disconnected the trailer and told the officer he was "dropping the trailer off for a friend," according to court documents.
Then, on May 8, Mercedes Benz of Chesterfield reported a man had driven away with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT after providing an expired driver's license belonging to a different person and fake insurance documents, authorities wrote in a statement.
Police said they caught up to Gee on May 11 when Chesterfield police tried to pull him over in the Jeep and he fled, crashing in Maryland Heights where he was then arrested.
After questioning, officers connected Gee to the other recent vehicle thefts, and prosecutors filed charges.
Gee's arrest comes about three months after St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced area police agencies were creating an Auto Theft Task Force to curb auto thefts.
Lohmar estimated during a news conference at the time that five or six vehicles were being stolen every night across St. Charles County.