St. Charles County man charged in St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS — A St. Charles County man was charged Thursday with murder in a shooting death over the weekend in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

Tryston M. Corbin, 19, was held without bail Friday on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Corbin lives in the 9100 block of Applerock Drive in O'Fallon, Missouri. Corbin did not have an attorney listed in court files.

The victim, Kaleeb Barnes, 23, died at a hospital after being shot just before 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue, near Carter Avenue. Barnes lived in the same block of Alice.

Police didn't provide a motive for the killing.

Police said they were alerted by the Shot Spotter gunshot-detection system. Barnes had already been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived.

Online court records show that Corbin pleaded guilty this year in two misdemeanor cases of marijuana possession and was ordered to pay fines.

