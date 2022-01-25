 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Charles County man charged with abusing infant son

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Prosecutors on Friday charged a St. Charles County man with abusing an infant who was brought to an area hospital late last year for cardiac arrest. 

Fire and EMS workers were called Nov. 29 to a home in St. Peters and performed CPR for roughly 20 minutes to revive a 3-month-old who was having trouble breathing and had gone limp. 

The child was sent to an area hospital where X-rays revealed a fractured spine and bruises and evidence of current or past fractured bones that indicated a history of physical abuse, court documents said. 

Investigators learned the child's father, Timothy Reavey, of St. Peters, had been holding the child for the hour before he went into cardiac arrest, though all adults in the home, including Reavey, denied abusing or injuring the boy, according to court documents. 

Timothy Reavey

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office

Reavey is facing one count of child abuse. He was being held in the St. Charles County jail on $50,000 bail. 

No attorney was listed for Reavey in court documents. 

