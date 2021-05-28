St. Charles County man convicted in death of infant

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A jury on Friday found an O'Fallon, Mo., man guilty in the 2017 death of a 4-month-old infant.

Devon Coleman, 33, was convicted of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Coleman was charged in July 2018 after a child, Dexter Gabel, died seven months earlier at a home on Lil' Regina Parkway in O'Fallon.

A medical examiner determined Dexter's injuries were consistent with asphyxiation by strangling or smothering. He also had contusions around his head and face, according to court documents.

Coleman told police that he was watching his girlfriend's son that morning, but the baby would not stop crying, according to court documents. Coleman claimed he had put the baby in a crib for a nap and the infant had stopped breathing when he returned.

Coleman has multiple previous convictions for domestic violence was already incarcerated for felony domestic assault at the time he was charged in Dexter's death.

His sentencing is set for July 12.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $5 for 5 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.