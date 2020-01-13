St. Charles County man crashed into flooded creek, left behind passenger who died, authorities said

LINCOLN COUNTY — A St. Charles County man was jailed Monday on charges that he crashed a pickup truck into a flooded creek and left behind his girlfriend who died as the pickup sank, authorities said.
Lincoln County prosecutors on Saturday charged Cole Michael McCall, 21, with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and stealing a motor vehicle. Judge James Beck set McCall's bail at $100,000 cash.
The passenger who died Friday night was McCall's Jennelle Wulfmeier, 20, of the St. Charles area, said Officer Tom Moore with Elsberry police. A GoFundMe is raising money for her funeral expenses.
That night McCall agreed to meet a man he owed money for a recent vehicle purchase, but the man told police he gave him a fake $50 bill, Moore said.
The man attempted to stop McCall as he drove away in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado when he discovered the fake bill, but the car sped off, Moore said.
When the truck got to South Seventh Street in Elsberry it off the end of the road and hit a levee, police said. The truck then went airborne and landed in a flooded creek called Lost Creek. McCall escaped the pickup and fled.
"He bolted and never looked back," Moore said.
Wulfmeier wasn't able to get out as the pickup sank, police said. It drifted with the current and was located Saturday. A Lincoln County deputy coroner pronounced Wulfmeier dead at the scene Saturday afternoon. Her relatives could not be reached for comment Monday.
After running from the sinking truck, McCall is accused of stealing a car that had the keys inside a few blocks away on Third Street, Moore said.
He drove that car to St. Charles where he then crashed into a ditch and was taken into custody, Moore said.
McCall was 18 years old when he stole a St. Charles city-owned pickup truck and led police on a chase, according to a Post-Dispatch article in January 2017. He told authorities he wanted to be arrested so he could get help in jail for drug addiction, court records said.
McCall pleaded guilty on July 31, 2017, of stealing a motor vehicle, causing property damage and other crimes, and a judge sentenced him to five years in prison. The Missouri Department of Corrections said McCall was on parole when he crashed the pickup Friday.
McCall lives in the 3300 block of Ridgeway Drive in St. Charles County. Court records do not list an attorney representing McCall.