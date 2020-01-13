St. Charles County man crashed into flooded creek, left behind passenger who died, authorities said

"He bolted and never looked back," Moore said.

Wulfmeier wasn't able to get out as the pickup sank, police said. It drifted with the current and was located Saturday. A Lincoln County deputy coroner pronounced Wulfmeier dead at the scene Saturday afternoon. Her relatives could not be reached for comment Monday.

After running from the sinking truck, McCall is accused of stealing a car that had the keys inside a few blocks away on Third Street, Moore said.

He drove that car to St. Charles where he then crashed into a ditch and was taken into custody, Moore said.

McCall was 18 years old when he stole a St. Charles city-owned pickup truck and led police on a chase, according to a Post-Dispatch article in January 2017. He told authorities he wanted to be arrested so he could get help in jail for drug addiction, court records said.

McCall pleaded guilty on July 31, 2017, of stealing a motor vehicle, causing property damage and other crimes, and a judge sentenced him to five years in prison. The Missouri Department of Corrections said McCall was on parole when he crashed the pickup Friday.

McCall lives in the 3300 block of Ridgeway Drive in St. Charles County. Court records do not list an attorney representing McCall.