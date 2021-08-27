 Skip to main content
St. Charles County man found shot to death in vehicle in St. Louis
0 comments

St. Charles County man found shot to death in vehicle in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man fatally shot Wednesday in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood has been identified as 45-year-old Stanford Morris of St. Charles County.

Morris was killed about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue, near Riverview Boulevard. Morris was found dead inside a vehicle; he had been shot in his upper body, police said.

Police said they have no suspects.

Morris lived in the 200 block of Shirley Ridge Drive in unincorporated St. Charles County.

As of Thursday, St. Louis had 121 homicides for the year.

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories August 25, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News