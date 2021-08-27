St. Charles County man found shot to death in vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man fatally shot Wednesday in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood has been identified as 45-year-old Stanford Morris of St. Charles County.

Morris was killed about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue, near Riverview Boulevard. Morris was found dead inside a vehicle; he had been shot in his upper body, police said.

Police said they have no suspects.

Morris lived in the 200 block of Shirley Ridge Drive in unincorporated St. Charles County.

As of Thursday, St. Louis had 121 homicides for the year.

