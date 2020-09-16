St. Charles County man freed from prison marries WNBA star who helped overturn his conviction

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles County man who spent decades in prison after being wrongfully convicted of shooting a man during a home invasion has married former WNBA star Maya Moore, who had lobbied for months to free him, the couple announced Wednesday.
Jonathan Irons was convicted of burglary and assaulting a homeowner with a gun in O'Fallon, Missouri, in 1997 when he was 16 years old. He later met Moore through a prison ministry. Moore became a four-time WNBA champion and 2014 MVP, but stepped away from the game to help Irons overturn his conviction.
After 23 years in prison, Irons saw that conviction thrown out in March after a judge noted there were problems with the case, including fingerprint evidence that hadn't been turned over to the defense.
Irons walked free in July. St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced he wouldn't retry the case, stating that there were "errors in the trial."
Moore said on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that she and Irons plan to continue doing advocacy work, but "as a married couple."
Irons said Wednesday that he asked Moore to marry him while he was still in prison, but told her not to answer until he was free.
"I said, 'I just want you to wait until I'm home,' because in my mind, I didn't know if I'd be home," Irons said, "and she's such an amazing, beautiful person. I could never trap her and not let her fulfill her dreams of being a wife and being a mother one day."
Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344
@RachelDRice on Twitter
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.