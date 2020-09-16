St. Charles County man freed from prison marries WNBA star who helped overturn his conviction

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles County man who spent decades in prison after being wrongfully convicted of shooting a man during a home invasion has married former WNBA star Maya Moore, who had lobbied for months to free him, the couple announced Wednesday.

Jonathan Irons was convicted of burglary and assaulting a homeowner with a gun in O'Fallon, Missouri, in 1997 when he was 16 years old. He later met Moore through a prison ministry. Moore became a four-time WNBA champion and 2014 MVP, but stepped away from the game to help Irons overturn his conviction.

After 23 years in prison, Irons saw that conviction thrown out in March after a judge noted there were problems with the case, including fingerprint evidence that hadn't been turned over to the defense.