St. Charles County man gets 12 years on child sex charges

They developed a romantic relationship after she moved with her family to Arizona, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson said in court. Deutsch convinced the 16-year-old in October of 2019 to send him nude pictures and videos, and he sent some in return. When her parents found out and took away her phone, Deutsch traveled to Arizona to secretly give her another one, Anderson said. When the teen's parents found out they were still in contact, they obtained an order of protection against Deutsch. He then flew to Arizona in February of 2020, bought the then-16-year-old a new vehicle and the pair drove back to the St. Louis area, where Deutsch "stowed her away in an apartment in St. Louis County," Anderson said.