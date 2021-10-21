St. Charles County man gets 12 years on child sex charges

ST. LOUIS — A St. Charles County man was sentenced in federal court here Thursday to 12 years in federal prison after admitting he exchanged nude pictures and videos with a 16-year-old girl formerly with his church.
Larry Edward Deutsch, 55, of O’Fallon, Missouri, admitted in a combined plea and sentencing hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis that he originally met the girl through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They developed a romantic relationship after she moved with her family to Arizona, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson said in court. Deutsch convinced the 16-year-old in October of 2019 to send him nude pictures and videos, and he sent some in return. When her parents found out and took away her phone, Deutsch traveled to Arizona to secretly give her another one, Anderson said. When the teen's parents found out they were still in contact, they obtained an order of protection against Deutsch. He then flew to Arizona in February of 2020, bought the then-16-year-old a new vehicle and the pair drove back to the St. Louis area, where Deutsch "stowed her away in an apartment in St. Louis County," Anderson said.
After the girl's parents called police and they approached Deutsch, he initially denied knowing where she was, the prosecutor said. Investigators later found more than 20 images containing child porn on Deutsch's phone, Anderson said.
Deutsch pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of receipt of child pornography and enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity.
He was also charged in St. Charles County Circuit Court with one felony count of possession of child pornography. That charge was later dismissed.
Deutsch was initially misidentified as a bishop of the church. His lawyer, Gregory Wittner, said Thursday that Deutsch was once a bishop elsewhere but simply a congregant when he met the teen.
Deutsch, of the 300 block of Haycastle Drive, has been in jail since he was charged.