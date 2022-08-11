St. Charles County man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

A St. Charles County man pleaded guilty Wednesday via video in federal court in Washington to a misdemeanor charge of demonstrating in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jonas Buxton, 25, pleaded guilty to a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. He was indicted in December on four counts. Prosecutors intend to dismiss the three remaining counts as part of Buxton's plea agreement.

The FBI received a tip in late January 2021 that Buxton had participated in the insurrection and might have been carrying an AR-15, according to court records. The following month, another tipster told the FBI that Buxton had been working at a store in St. Charles but quit and went into hiding after federal agents announced arrests in the insurrection.

Cellphone records showed Buxton's location on Jan. 6 being "consistent with the geographic area that included the interior of the U.S. Capitol building," the FBI said in court documents. The FBI also said a person who appeared to be Buxton was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and recorded by several security cameras.

Images seized from Buxton's cellphone showed Buxton wearing tactical gear with a patch bearing former President Donald Trump's name and holding a long gun, according to federal court documents. The FBI also found photos in Buxton's phone of a Jan. 6 "General Call to Action" letter from the Three Percenters, a loosely organized extremist organization that investigators say helped plan the attack on the Capitol.

Buxton will pay $500 in restitution toward the $1.46 million in damage to the Capitol, according to his plea agreement. He could receive probation when he is sentenced Nov. 10 but faces a possible sentence of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

"He's had a history throughout his life of being a law-abiding citizen and he looks forward to putting this matter behind him," his lawyer John Schleiffarth said.