HAZELWOOD — A St. Charles County man was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting a woman while she was "incapacitated," and taking a video of himself doing it.
Aaron Schenk, 42, of the 3200 block of Janton Lane in unincorporated St. Charles County, was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and a count of resisting arrest.
Schenk recorded himself performing sex acts on an unconscious 29-year-old woman between Sunday and Wednesday at a home in Hazelwood, police and charges say. When police tried to arrest him, Schenk fled.
"Defendant videotaped assaults," his arrest warrant says. "Evidence is strong."
The warrant also says Schenk is wanted in St. Charles County for assault and traffic violations.
Schenk was being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bail.