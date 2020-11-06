St. Charles County marina sues boat owners after devastating fire

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Woodland Marina, which suffered a devastating fire that destroyed at least 100 boats last month, sued boat owners Thursday over their insurance coverage.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, asks a judge to declare that the marina is not responsible for any of the damage to boats.

The suit says boat owners were required to obtain insurance for their property under their rental agreement.

It goes on to say that the marina "bears no responsibility for any damages to defendants."

The suit names 59 owners and says 17 have already made claims against the marina for damages.

It says the Oct. 7 fire began when a marina employee was replacing the bilge pump float switch on a boat owned by Hoangfong Pham that was in the marina's rack storage building. Flames then spread to the building and the surrounding boats.

Marina manager Carl Bumba estimated shortly after the fire that at least 100 boats were inside the building.

The facility is on the Mississippi River west of St. Charles County Regional Airport, Smartt Field.