St. CHARLES COUNTY — A woman told police she was "paralyzed by fear" and couldn't leave a massage room in St. Peters where a masseur sodomized her repeatedly over 90 minutes last Friday, court documents say.
The masseur, Xing Wu Zhang, 61, worked at the Oasis Foot Spa & Massage shop at 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive. On Saturday, the day after the alleged assault, St. Charles County prosecutors charged Zhang with two counts of second-degree sodomy.
The 45-year-old woman told police Zhang sodomized her over about 90 minutes in a massage room. They were alone in the room, and the door was closed, police said. The victim told police she thought that, during the attack, Zhang made an effort to remove his DNA.
St. Peters police Detective Erin O'Neal said in court papers that the woman was upset that she remained in the room. "But she told me she was 'paralyzed by fear,'" O'Neal said. The woman was also worried what could have happened if she had tried to get up and leave the business, O'Neal said.
Zhang lives in the 1200 block of Raintree Pass in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Police said they interviewed Zhang, a Chinese national, and he told detectives through an interpreter that he didn't sodomize the woman. Zhang also told police he was supposed to leave for China on a flight at 4 p.m. Saturday. Police said they consider him a flight risk and a danger to the victim.
He is being held at the St. Charles County Jail. A judge set bail at $50,000, cash only, and ordered that Zhang hand over his passport.
Second-degree sodomy is a felony in Missouri punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Police said that anyone else who might be a victim should call the St. Peters Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 636-278-2244, extension 3540.