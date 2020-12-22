 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Charles County official died from fall on stairs, prosecutor says
0 comments

St. Charles County official died from fall on stairs, prosecutor says

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — The death in August of the lead attorney for St. Charles County was likely caused by a fall down the stairs at his home, officials now believe.

Once deemed possibly suspicious, an investigation determined that John Watson was climbing the stairs at his Lake Saint Louis home while using his phone when he fell, county Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Tuesday.

John Watson

John Watson

"After an exhaustive investigation, everybody’s been cleared,” Lohmar said.

The prosecutor said investigators were able to learn from an Apple Health app on his phone that Watson was going up the stairs, and tell from the phone activity that he'd just opened his camera app, possibly to find a picture.

Watson, 61, died Aug. 28. He is survived by his wife, Julie K. Watson, and three daughters.

John Davis, a lawyer for Julie Watson, said in an email that, "The family thanks Mr. Lohmar for his work. John's death was a tragedy. His family misses him everyday."

Watson was chief of staff to Jay Nixon for 17 years, while Nixon was governor and attorney general.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports