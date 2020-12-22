St. Charles County official died from fall on stairs, prosecutor says

ST. CHARLES — The death in August of the lead attorney for St. Charles County was likely caused by a fall down the stairs at his home, officials now believe.

Once deemed possibly suspicious, an investigation determined that John Watson was climbing the stairs at his Lake Saint Louis home while using his phone when he fell, county Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Tuesday.

"After an exhaustive investigation, everybody’s been cleared,” Lohmar said.

The prosecutor said investigators were able to learn from an Apple Health app on his phone that Watson was going up the stairs, and tell from the phone activity that he'd just opened his camera app, possibly to find a picture.

Watson, 61, died Aug. 28. He is survived by his wife, Julie K. Watson, and three daughters.