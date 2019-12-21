St. Charles County Police identify man fatally stabbed in domestic dispute

ST. CHARLES — A man fatally stabbed Friday in a domestic dispute at a home here has been identified.
Kevin Hoffert, 62, of the 1100 block of Pinnacle Point Drive was fatally stabbed at his home about 4 p.m. Friday after a domestic dispute, St. Charles County Police said.
Three other people were at the home when police responding to the stabbing arrived, St. Charles County Police spokeswoman Val Joyner said. Police were unable to confirm publicly the relationship between all of the people at the home.
One person at the home police questioned Friday was released afterward, Joyner said. No charges had been filed as of Saturday but the investigation remains ongoing, she said.