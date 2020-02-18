St. Charles County police recover about $445K worth of drugs in two busts on I-70

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County police made two drug busts on Interstate 70 this week, recovering about $445,000 worth of suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, authorities said Tuesday.

In the larger bust, an officer pulled over a moving van for a traffic violation about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 near Wentzville Parkway.

The driver, Tinikqua Bosley, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, and passenger Adam Hutchinson, 22, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, were in the white Penske truck and gave conflicting stories about their travel, said St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar at a news conference Tuesday.

The driver allowed an officer to search the cargo where he soon found 11 packages hidden inside a large air compressor, along with pillows that were keeping them from moving around, according to charging documents.

"This was really good police work," Lohmar said. "He knocked his knuckle on the tank portion of the compressor and the sound that came out didn't sound like you think it would."

The St. Charles County Crime Lab found two of the packages in clear wrappings contained about 2 kilograms of fentanyl, Lohmar said.