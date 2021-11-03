St. Charles County police, sheriff, jail staff to start using body cameras

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Police, sheriff's deputies and corrections officers will begin wearing body cameras here in December, officials announced last week.
The St. Charles County Council approved spending roughly $2.5 million over five years to cover the cost of 277 cameras, 135 in-vehicle cameras, as well as data storage, training and equipment to use them.
Officers will be required to activate the cameras when interacting with others. The cameras will also have sensors that will automatically activate them in "high-stress" situations, county officials wrote in a news release. The footage will be stored in a cloud.
A county news release said officials hoped the new cameras will improve transparency, help in training and evidence collection and could help resolve lawsuits and complaints more quickly.
"The body cameras will protect our officers and help put situations in context for the public, but they also will reaffirm confidence in our police services," said St. Charles County police Chief Kurt Frisz in a statement. "These cameras are another tool to help us fulfill (our) mission."
St. Charles County is part of a growing number of large law enforcement entities to start using body and dash cameras. St. Louis County police in 2019 began using the cameras. St. Louis police followed earlier this year after some delays. Several other municipal departments, including University City, Clayton, Richmond Heights and Bridgeton also use them.