St. Charles County police shoot and kill man who pointed gun at officer
WENTZVILLE — A St. Charles County police officer shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at the officer early Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wentzville.

Capt. David Tiefenbrunn with the St. Charles County Police Department said a veteran county officer fired the fatal shot within the city limits of Wentzville. The man who died has not been identified. Tiefenbrunn said officers are still trying to reach the man's family.

Tiefenbrunn said the man was driving a car and police stopped the vehicle. Police haven't said what led to the stop.

The man pointed a gun at the officer, who then used his department firearm to kill the man. The officer was not hurt.

Officers tried to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene, authorities said.

The county's Bureau of Criminal Investigations is handling the shooting.

Tiefenbrunn did not identify the officer who fired the fatal shot but said he has been with the department many years. The officer will be on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated.

Check back for updates.

