St. Charles County police shoot, kill man who pointed weapon at officer

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Charles County police officer shot and killed a man early Friday who had pointed a weapon at the officer, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Friday on the parking lot of Castlio Elementary School at 1020 Dingledine Road.
Police have not released the name of the dead man or the officer who shot him. The officer was uninjured, said Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the department.
The confrontation on Dingledine began when police got a report of a suicidal man with a weapon. The man pointed a weapon at the officer, and the officer shot the man, who died at the scene.
Police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2021
These are the incidents of police officer-involved shootings in the St. Louis area during 2020.
The man who was shot was in a car that appeared to be following a trooper trying to stop another vehicle. The following car hit the trooper's …
The man was taken to a hospital; police near the 900 block of Lebanon Drive heard gunfire just before the shooting.
These are the incidents of police officer shootings in the St. Louis area during 2019.