St. Charles County police shoot, kill man who pointed weapon at officer
St. Charles County police shoot, kill man who pointed weapon at officer

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Charles County police officer shot and killed a man early Friday who had pointed a weapon at the officer, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Friday on the parking lot of Castlio Elementary School at 1020 Dingledine Road.

Police have not released the name of the dead man or the officer who shot him. The officer was uninjured, said Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the department.

The confrontation on Dingledine began when police got a report of a suicidal man with a weapon. The man pointed a weapon at the officer, and the officer shot the man, who died at the scene.

