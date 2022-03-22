St. Charles County police trying to sniff out high-end perfume thieves

Investigators are looking for several people who they say stole approximately $75,000 worth of high-end perfume and electronics from multiple stores in the St. Louis region.
The thefts occurred in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Fairview Heights,
a tweet from the St. Charles County Police Department confirmed.
Investigators believe three men and two women were involved, according to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department.
Investigators are looking for several people who they say stole approximately $75,000 worth of high-end perfume and electronics from multiple stores in the St. Louis region. Police said in several cases they were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects fleeing in a white Impala with significant body damage to the rear passenger side bumper.
The thefts in St. Charles County occurred at the JCPenney and Sephora in Dardenne Prairie on Feb. 21, Feb. 27 and March 11.
Police said in several cases they were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects fleeing in a white Impala with significant body damage to the rear passenger-side bumper.
In Fairview Heights, detectives said they suspect the same group stole about $24,000 worth of high-end electronics from Best Buy on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.
Ex-wife accuses former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens of abuse
The bat, man: Cardinals Goldschmidt swings new lab-designed, custom-crafted bat worth the weight
Editorial: Uncomfortable questions abound about the untimely death of Cora Faith Walker
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
Goold: Should Cardinals be concerned about Yadier Molina's late arrival?
Cardinals throw rotation derby ‘wide open’ as Flaherty has shoulder inflammation treated, will start on IL
On heels of St. Louis ‘Bachelor,’ the next ‘Bachelorette’ is from O’Fallon, Ill.
What's the deal? While Cardinals finalize plan for Flaherty's right shoulder, they sign Dickerson for lefthanded swing
Two families enjoy common room, private space in Washington, Mo., home
Editorial: Hawley goes for the jugular against the first Black woman Supreme Court nominee
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
Mizzou prepared to hire Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates, pending Board approval
Media Views: Baseball broadcasts will be Buck-less for first time in decades. Joe Buck discusses his big move.
Flaherty agrees to terms; Hudson also signs and pitches strongly as Cardinals hold off Marlins 4-3
Report: Mizzou targets Cleveland State's Dennis Gates in coaching search
St. Louis County police did not immediately return requests for information on the thefts in those jurisdictions.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Charles County police Detective Michael Cantillon at 636-949-7900 extension 2569 or 636-949-3002.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.