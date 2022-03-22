St. Charles County police trying to sniff out high-end perfume thieves

Investigators are looking for several people who they say stole approximately $75,000 worth of high-end perfume and electronics from multiple stores in the St. Louis region.

The thefts occurred in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Fairview Heights, a tweet from the St. Charles County Police Department confirmed.

Investigators believe three men and two women were involved, according to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department.

The thefts in St. Charles County occurred at the JCPenney and Sephora in Dardenne Prairie on Feb. 21, Feb. 27 and March 11.

Police said in several cases they were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects fleeing in a white Impala with significant body damage to the rear passenger-side bumper.

In Fairview Heights, detectives said they suspect the same group stole about $24,000 worth of high-end electronics from Best Buy on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.

St. Louis County police did not immediately return requests for information on the thefts in those jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Charles County police Detective Michael Cantillon at 636-949-7900 extension 2569 or 636-949-3002.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.