St. Charles County prosecutor disputes driver’s license revocation after DWI arrest

MILLER COUNTY — St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar is asking for permission to drive again after his license was revoked following a driving while intoxicated arrest earlier this month.

Police said Lohmar refused to submit to breath or field sobriety tests when officers pulled him over July 1 in Lake Ozark — an action that normally results in a one-year license revocation under Missouri law.

But Lohmar’s attorney, Thomas Kissell, is disputing that account, arguing the revocation is illegal because the officer didn’t have grounds to believe Lohmar was intoxicated and because Lohmar did not refuse chemical tests.

“The Director of Revenue’s action revoking Petitioner’s license is made upon unlawful procedure and without a fair trial,” Kissell wrote in a court filing.

Lake Ozark police said they came into contact with Lohmar around 11 p.m. June 30 when firefighters saw him pull around a fire truck flashing its emergency lights at a crash scene, according to a search warrant application filed July 1.

The officer said he noticed “a strong odor of intoxicants” coming from the vehicle and that Lohmar’s eyes were “watery, glassy and bloodshot.”

The officer said Lohmar also “attempted to flash a badge” at him and appeared “unsteady” on his feet and to be “slurring his speech slightly.”

Police eventually applied for the warrant and drew two vials of blood, documents say. Lohmar was booked into the Miller County jail and released roughly an hour later.

Lohmar, in an emailed statement, called the accusation he flashed his badge “patently false.”

“I keep my badge in a wallet along with my driver's license and credit cards,” he said. “The fact that my badge may have been visible was only because I was trying to comply with the officer’s request.”

He declined to comment further.

“As I’ve said from the beginning, I am respecting the legal process as it continues to unfold,” he said.

On Friday, Lohmar’s attorney filed the petition in Miller County disputing the revocation.

In addition to lacking cause, Kissell argued the revocation was also illegal because Lohmar was not allowed to consult with an attorney or warned of the consequences of refusing the breath and field sobriety tests.

As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed following Lohmar’s arrest.