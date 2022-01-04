 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Charles County quadruple murder case postponed after public defender's death
0 comments

St. Charles County quadruple murder case postponed after public defender's death

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A quadruple murder trial set to begin next week in St. Charles County was postponed Tuesday until September because of the recent sudden death of one of the defendant's public defenders.

A judge granted Richard Emery's request to delay the trial because of the Dec. 15 death of Emery's public defender, Charles D. Hoskins, according to Leslie Knight, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Hoskins, 52, died while traveling out of town; a fundraising page established for his family said he suffered a cranial hemorrhage. Hoskins' online obituary did not list a cause of death.

Richard Emery

This undated photo provided by St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office shows suspect Richard Darren Emery. The St. Louis-area man shot his girlfriend, her two young children and her mother in the home they all shared, authorities said Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Prosecutors filed 15 charges against Emery of St. Charles, Missouri, including first-degree murder, assault and attempted robbery. (St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Jury selection in Emery's death penalty trial was scheduled to begin before Circuit Judge Michael Fagras. The trial was continued to Sept. 6, Knight said.

Emery, 49, is charged with killing his girlfriend Kate Kasten, 39, her two children Jonathan, 10, and Zoe, 8, and Kasten’s mother, Jane Moeckel, 61, in December 2018. His lawyers are planning to present a diminished capacity defense that could include testimony that Emery suffers from borderline personality disorder.

In November, the court sealed Emery's case and docket ahead of the January trial date, making them publicly inaccessible in Case.Net, the state's online courts database. It was not immediately clear if the judge would unseal the case until closer to the new trial date.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: ‘The worst we’ve ever been,’ St. Louis County executive says of COVID cases

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News