St. Charles County quadruple murder case postponed after public defender's death

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A quadruple murder trial set to begin next week in St. Charles County was postponed Tuesday until September because of the recent sudden death of one of the defendant's public defenders.

A judge granted Richard Emery's request to delay the trial because of the Dec. 15 death of Emery's public defender, Charles D. Hoskins, according to Leslie Knight, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Hoskins, 52, died while traveling out of town; a fundraising page established for his family said he suffered a cranial hemorrhage. Hoskins' online obituary did not list a cause of death.

Jury selection in Emery's death penalty trial was scheduled to begin before Circuit Judge Michael Fagras. The trial was continued to Sept. 6, Knight said.