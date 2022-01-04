St. Charles County quadruple murder case postponed after public defender's death

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A quadruple murder trial set to begin next week in St. Charles County was postponed Tuesday until September because of the recent sudden death of one of the defendant's public defenders.
A judge granted Richard Emery's request to delay the trial because of the Dec. 15 death of Emery's public defender, Charles D. Hoskins, according to Leslie Knight, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Hoskins, 52, died while traveling out of town; a fundraising page established for his family said he suffered a cranial hemorrhage. Hoskins' online obituary did not list a cause of death.
Jury selection in Emery's death penalty trial was scheduled to begin before Circuit Judge Michael Fagras. The trial was continued to Sept. 6, Knight said.
Emery, 49, is charged with killing his girlfriend Kate Kasten, 39, her two children Jonathan, 10, and Zoe, 8, and Kasten’s mother, Jane Moeckel, 61, in December 2018. His lawyers are planning to present a diminished capacity defense that could include testimony that Emery suffers from borderline personality disorder.
In November, the court sealed Emery's case and docket ahead of the January trial date, making them publicly inaccessible in Case.Net, the state's online courts database. It was not immediately clear if the judge would unseal the case until closer to the new trial date.