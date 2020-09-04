St. Charles County sex offender accused of child sex trafficking

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A registered sex offender from St. Charles County has been indicted on charges related to the sex trafficking of two girls under the age of 18, prosecutors said Friday.

Thomas J. Bowles, 44, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Thursday on two sex trafficking charges, two charges of child enticement and one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say that between January 2016 and August 2020, Bowles used the Kik social media app to "recruit, entice, transport, provide, obtain, maintain, patronize and solicit" two underage girls. He also coerced them into engaging in prostitution, they say.

Bowles was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2002 on charges including statutory rape and statutory sodomy.

Bowles, who lived in Black Jack at the time, took advantage of a girl he met while working as a lifeguard at an apartment complex, police said at the time. She was 14 and 15 at the time, they said.

Bowles' lawyer, Charles Banks, declined to comment Friday.

