 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Charles County sex offender accused of child sex trafficking
0 comments

St. Charles County sex offender accused of child sex trafficking

Subscription sale! $5/5 months

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A registered sex offender from St. Charles County has been indicted on charges related to the sex trafficking of two girls under the age of 18, prosecutors said Friday. 

Thomas J. Bowles, 44, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Thursday on two sex trafficking charges, two charges of child enticement and one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say that between January 2016 and August 2020, Bowles used the Kik social media app to "recruit, entice, transport, provide, obtain, maintain, patronize and solicit" two underage girls. He also coerced them into engaging in prostitution, they say.

Bowles was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2002 on charges including statutory rape and statutory sodomy. 

Bowles, who lived in Black Jack at the time, took advantage of a girl he met while working as a lifeguard at an apartment complex, police said at the time. She was 14 and 15 at the time, they said.

Bowles' lawyer, Charles Banks, declined to comment Friday.

+1 
Thomas Bowles

Mug shot of Thomas J. Bowles taken in 2020, courtesy of the Missouri Highway Patrol.
+1 
Thomas Bowles

2016 mug shot of Thomas J. Bowles, courtesy of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

 Robert Patrick
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports