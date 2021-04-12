 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Charles County teen charged with killing woman in St. Louis
0 comments

St. Charles County teen charged with killing woman in St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A teenager has been charged in the weekend stabbing death of a St. Louis woman.

St. Louis prosecutors charged Ahmad J. Thirdkill, 19, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Judge Nicole Colbert-Botchway ordered he be held without bail.

Ahmad Thirdkill

Ahmad Thirdkill 

Authorities said Thirdkill fatally stabbed Jamanda Gordon, 29, on Saturday evening in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue. Gordon was found inside the front door of a residence suffering from several lacerations, police said.

Court records listed Thirdkill's address as the 5500 block of Floy, but police said he lives in the first block of Bayside Court in Lake Saint Louis.

Thirdkill did not have an attorney listed in court files Monday.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Dept. of Public Health leader announces virus variant info

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports