St. Charles County teen charged with killing woman in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenager has been charged in the weekend stabbing death of a St. Louis woman.

St. Louis prosecutors charged Ahmad J. Thirdkill, 19, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Judge Nicole Colbert-Botchway ordered he be held without bail.

Authorities said Thirdkill fatally stabbed Jamanda Gordon, 29, on Saturday evening in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue. Gordon was found inside the front door of a residence suffering from several lacerations, police said.

Court records listed Thirdkill's address as the 5500 block of Floy, but police said he lives in the first block of Bayside Court in Lake Saint Louis.

Thirdkill did not have an attorney listed in court files Monday.